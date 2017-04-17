Some Love Their Pets More Than Partner

By: Beau Daniels

Do you love your pet more than your partner? According to the Daily Mail story, some do. I would say many spend more on their dog than their partner, and average of $3,700. is spent annually. Many companies are now offering pet insurance, “Owning an animal can be extremely rewarding, but a very expensive experience. Given a pet is for life, it’s important to plan ahead and budget for the potential costs involved, otherwise animal ownership could turn into a financial headache.” And relationship headache for others.

So if you are concerned about your partner showing more love to a dog they just picked up, be less concerned if they have an aquarium, they only spend around $800 annually for the fish.

