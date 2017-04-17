Sylvia Moy: Legendary Motown Songwriter Has Died

Sylvia Moy, who co-wrote several classic ’60s hits with Stevie Wonder and went on to become Motown’s first woman producer, died Saturday in Detroit. She was 78.

Credited by Berry Gordy with saving Wonder’s career, she developed a keyboard riff of his into the Top 5 smash “Uptight (Everything’s Alright),” which became his first hit after his voice changed. Working with Stevie and fellow Motown staff writer Hank Cosby, Moy found further success with “(I Was) Made to Love Her” and “My Cherie Amour.”

Sylvia also had a hand in writing The Isley Brothers‘ “This Old Heart of Mine,” Martha and the Vandellas‘ “Honey Chile” and the Marvin Gaye – Kim Weston duet “It Takes Two.”

Moy and Cosby were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006, at which Stevie made a surprise appearance and sang “Uptight.”

In recent years, Moy mentored Detroit music students and operated a recording studio. (Detroit Free Press)