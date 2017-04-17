Yestival at DTE this August: Yes, Todd Rundgren & Carl Palmer’s Elp Legacy

By: Steve Kostan

YESTIVAL is on it’s way to DTE this August and Progressive Rock fans have reason reason celebrate. Also on the bill are Todd Rundgren, who can really “go there” in the Prog-Rock style when he wants to , and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy. While this style was not on my “A” list of bands in the early 70’s, they were still always on the must listen to and must see live list. As an 17-21 year old, the bands that hit below the belt, like J. Geils, Aerosmith, Stones, Foghat, MC5, Stooges, etc held the top position in my world. Simultaneously the whole Prog rock scene was everywhere and really done well. There was always that rich, or richer than me at least, guy with the huge speakers that would have the latest from YES or ELP shaking the house. They, along with the Moody Blues, Pink Floyd, The Move, ELO, and others, carried on that spirit of Sgt. Pepper’s. We’ll see the Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes version at YESTIVAL August 17th @ DTE. They’re on sale now, or Win em from 104.3 WOMC.