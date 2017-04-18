Facebook is Making You Sad

April 18, 2017 9:19 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: depression, Facebook, hanging out with friends, self esteem

A huge new study from researchers at the University of California, San Diego and Yale University was just published in the American Journal of Epidemiology and shows a disturbing correlation between how much time you spend on Facebook and how good you feel about yourself.

The study also examined the impact of real life socialization (hanging out) with friends, and discovered that interacting with people in person was associated with increased life satisfaction—though the increase was smaller than the decrease caused by time spent on Facebook. In other words, if you lose self-esteem checking out everybody else’s fabulous vacation pics on Facebook you can’t get it back by hanging out with your besties.

Researchers weren’t sure what exactly causes the loss of self-esteem but they suspect that more time online takes away from more meaningful life experiences.

Read the study HERE

 

Source: MentalFloss.com

