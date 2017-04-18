The Latest Verified Oldest Person

By: Beau Daniels

The oldest person in the world is always changing. The latest verified oldest is Violet Brown from Jamaica who is 117, her son is 97.

The world's oldest human is Jamaican Violet Brown, who was born on March 10, 1900. Congrats Violet. pic.twitter.com/AnjXdHK1Kz — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) April 15, 2017

People with longevity are always asked their secret, “Really and truly, when people ask what me eat and drink to live so long, I say to them that I eat everything, except pork and chicken, and I don’t drink rum and them things.” Violet is now the last living person from the 1800’s, “Honour your mother and father so your days may be long.” UPI

