The Worlds First Clear Coffee

April 18, 2017 2:44 PM By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

Now you have an alternative to coffee that yellows your teeth. A couple of guys who love strong coffee, but hate the results on their teeth developed CLR CFF.

Available in bottles it can also be considered a cold brew, “Because of the hectic lifestyle we lead we wanted to make a refreshing ready-to-drink coffee which provides the boost but is low in calories.” My first though t was what chemicals where used to make it clear, “The production method is based on physical processing and doesn’t include any chemicals.” They use arabica coffee beans and of course pure water, which cost around 4 bucks a bottle. More here.

