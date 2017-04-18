The Worlds First Clear Coffee

By: Beau Daniels

Now you have an alternative to coffee that yellows your teeth. A couple of guys who love strong coffee, but hate the results on their teeth developed CLR CFF.

This clear java claims it packs the punch of coffee without the teeth stains ☕ https://t.co/gE2f3MdITk pic.twitter.com/eDxVC8JU22 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 17, 2017

Available in bottles it can also be considered a cold brew, “Because of the hectic lifestyle we lead we wanted to make a refreshing ready-to-drink coffee which provides the boost but is low in calories.” My first though t was what chemicals where used to make it clear, “The production method is based on physical processing and doesn’t include any chemicals.” They use arabica coffee beans and of course pure water, which cost around 4 bucks a bottle. More here.

