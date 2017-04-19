Fleetwood Mac Takes Over AXS TV April 30

AXS TV has a “landslide” of classic Fleetwood Mac appearances and performances in store for the Sunday Night Rocks: Mac Attack event airing Sunday, April 30 starting at 4:30 p.m. The night includes the premiere of the rare 1986 concert film Stevie Nicks: Rock A Little featuring Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton at 9:00 p.m.

The takeover starts with an episode of The Big Interview as Lindsey Buckingham sits down with Dan Rather to discuss his passion for music, his early collaborations with Stevie Nicks, and the chance encounter with Mick Fleetwood that changed both of their lives forever. Mick Fleetwood talks about some of the band’s most iconic music videos in Video Killed The Radio Star: The Artist View Fleetwood Mac at 5:30 p.m.

Programming also includes Sammy Hagar cruising to Maui to sit down with Mick Fleetwood for a conversation on art and music, followed by a performance of a Fleetwood Mac favorite at Fleetwood’s On Front St. in Rock and Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar at 6:30 p.m.

For full programming information and how to find AXS TV in your area visit axs.tv