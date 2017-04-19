Grunts And Groans At Tennis Match Where Not From The Players [VIDEO]

April 19, 2017 6:15 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Tennis sex sounds

May have thought the sounds exalted by tennis players when in competition sound sexual. Recently tennis players were distracted by sexual sounds heard during their match. UPI reports that the sexual sounds were real during a nighttime ATP Challenger Tour match between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger.

The match took a pause and the PA announcer said, “Much love to the couple with the windows open across the way. Sounds like you guys had a good time.” With the grunts and groans heard in many tennis matches, the real thing was not much of a distraction.

More from Beau Daniels
