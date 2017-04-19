Kathleen Madigan at Comedy Castle …. and on the Cover of Martha Stewart Living?

April 19, 2017 11:12 AM By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under: comedy, Guns and Ammo magazine, Kathleen Madigan, Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle, Martha Stewart Living magazine

Kathleen Madigan is all over Netflix, she’s on Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee,” and she headlines Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle (April 20-22). What people don’t know is she lives on a farm.

Or does she?

“Well, I say farm because if you say property people think I’m making meth. And I’m not making meth. And it’s not like, uh – we don’t have animals and stuff. It’s like hunting cabins for my uncles and all them. And then there’s four-wheelers and a creek. It’s really just the woods. I’m exposing how much of a redneck I am if I say ‘I own some woods’ …”

So, let me repeat: Kathleen Madigan says farm… but she means woods.

“Yeah, it sounds like you could picture like a Martha Stewart type deal. Or some kinda ranch thing, but I don’t know how to explain that to non-Midwest people so I just say farm.”

Final tally: Martha Stewart Living, 0. Guns And Ammo, 1.

