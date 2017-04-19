Someone Tell Twitter that Aaron Hernandez Doesn’t Belong in the ’27 Club’

By: Jon Corrigan
Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015, was found dead in his Massachusetts prison cell on Wednesday morning, after he reportedly hanged himself with a bed sheet.
The least relevant thing about Hernandez’s passing should be the fact he died at the age of 27. But Twitter, being Twitter, has mounted a illegitimate campaign for the disgraced footballer to join the 27 Club.
The 27 Club is a term which refers to the unusually high number of popular musicians and artists that have died at age 27, often as a result of drug and alcohol abuse, or violent means such as homicide or suicide.
Notable members of the group includes Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Ron “Pig Pen” McKernan, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse. View the full list here.
Call me crazy, but I don’t think Hernandez is in the same rank.
Twitter away, folks.