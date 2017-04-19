Zombies: Animated Video Released

April 19, 2017 10:53 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: "Care of Cell 44", Chris White, Rod Argent, Viv Boucherat, zombies

The Zombies, whose current tour spotlights their classic 1968 album Odessey and Oracle, have just released a lyric video for its opening track.

Long a staple of their live shows, “Care of Cell 44” is illustrated with animated images created by Viv Boucherat, the wife of bassist Chris White. Boucherat’s art is also featured in the band’s recently released book Odessey: The Zombies in Words and Images.

Keyboardist-songwriter Rod Argent tells Billboard, “The juxtaposition of fragments of the lyrics [in my handwriting] with Viv’s original imagery capture the spirit of the song in an imaginative way. This is exactly what works so well each night as it plays behind us on the tour, to create a mood and heighten the audience experience.”

