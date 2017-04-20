Ousted Bill O’Reilly ‘Covers’ Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’ in Mash-Up

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, top brass at Fox News announced that the network and Factor host Bill O’Reilly had parted ways following a swirl of new (and not so new) sexual assault allegations. The conservative lightning rod called the accusations “unfounded” in his parting statement, but his departure still marks the end of an era on cable news. Now disgraced and unemployed, the godfather of all right-wing talking heads might need a pep talk or a pick-me-up…that’s where Smash Mouth comes in.

Related: The Chainsmokers Cover Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’

An anonymous “synth wizard” compiled an instrumental cover of the band’s “All Star” using clips of O’Reilly saying “Hi, I’m Bill O’Reilly!” The video was uploaded to Twitter at exactly the right moment: Smash Mouth’s lyrics don’t make the edit but they are strongly implied.

“Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me / I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed.”

Listen to the cover here: