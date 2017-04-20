Prince Estate Blocks Release Of Music

By: Beau Daniels

You’ve probably heard about the promoted release of a new Prince EP called “Deliverance.” The EP release was scheduled for tomorrow but the title track was available with advance purchase. All of that has been blocked by the Prince Estate. The Estate is suing former Prince engineer George Ian Boxill who is behind the release. Variety reports Boxill has five tracks that were recorded in 2006, “now trying to exploit one or more songs for his personal gain at the expense of the Prince estate.”

Prince has thousands of unreleased recording’s in his vault controlled by the Estate. A former associate of Prince having a mere total of 5 planning to sell them IMO shows no respect for the artist. The lawsuit claims that the recordings must be returned to the Prince Estate, which at this time have not. Variety posted the below statement from the Estate.

“The Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson is aware that Mr. George Ian Boxill, in conjunction with Rogue Music Alliance, has issued a press release announcing an intent to distribute previously unreleased Prince master recordings and musical compositions. The Estate has not authorized any such release and is not affiliated with either Mr. Boxill or Rogue Music Alliance. During his unparalleled career, Prince worked with many sound engineers, including Mr. Boxill. Like the other engineers that had the opportunity to work with Prince, Mr. Boxill signed an agreement, under which he agreed (1) all recordings that he worked on with Prince would remain Prince’s sole and exclusive property; (2) he would not use any recordings or property in any way whatsoever; and (3) he would return any such recordings or property to Prince immediately upon request. Mr. Boxill did not comply with his agreement. Instead, Mr. Boxill maintained copies of certain tracks, waited until after Prince’s tragic death, and is now attempting to release tracks without the authorization of the Estate and in violation of the agreement and applicable law. The Estate is taking immediate legal actions to prevent Mr. Boxill’s continuing violations of his agreement and the rights of the Estate and its partners in Prince’s recordings. Any dissemination of the recordings and underlying music compositions, or fixation of the same in any audiovisual work or otherwise, is unauthorized and in violation of the Estate’s rights to the master recordings and musical compositions.”

