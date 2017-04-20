Ted Nugent, Kid Rock & Sarah Palin Visit the White House

The three mockingly took a photo in front of Hillary Clinton's official portrait April 20, 2017 12:23 PM
By Abby Hassler

Last night (April 19), former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock visited with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The Hill reports that details of the meeting were not immediately made known, though Nugent recently posted an article on his Deer & Deer Hunting blog about the encounter.

The musician wrote, “We discussed various quality of life issues and how entrenched status quo political correctness has wrecked everything it has touched and how his administration is focused and dedicated to get back to the US Constitutional basics of government of, by and for the people.”

Images posted on social media of the meeting show the group taking photos in the Oval Office and mockingly standing front of Hillary Clinton’s portrait.

Journalist Jake tapper posted on social media about the gathering, writing, “@POTUS invited @SarahPalinUSA to dinner and told her to bring some friends.”

Check out the posts below.

