Ted Nugent/Kid Rock: White House Visit

April 20, 2017 11:10 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, white house

After President Trump met the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots yesterday, he welcomed two other American patriots: Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.

Nuge posted photos of the visit online, saying, “I got your Shot Heard Round the World right here in big ol’ greazy ass Washington D.C. where your one and only Motor City Madman Whack Master Strap Assassin One dined with President Donald J. Trump to ‘Make America Great Again!’ Got that?”

The two Michigan musicians were joined by former Alaska governor Sarah Palin. The three of them posed for a photo in front of a painting of Hillary Clinton.

