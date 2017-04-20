Third Man Records to Produce Vinyl Reissue of Bob Seger’s ‘2+2=?’ Album

April 20, 2017 4:35 PM By Jon Corrigan

Third Man Records will produce the first vinyl reissue of Bob Seger System’s 2+2=? in nearly four decades for the 10th annual Record Store Day on Saturday, April 22.

“Third Man Records is ecstatic to partner with the Seger camp,” Third Man Records wrote on their website. “Remastered directly from the analog tapes by Robert Vosgien and cut by Ron McMaster at Capitol Mastering, Third Man will release a limited edition yellow-colored vinyl version for Record Store Day, April 22nd, with a standard black vinyl version to follow. ”

“Fittingly, both versions are being manufactured at Third Man’s new pressing plant in Detroit.”

Check out which independent stores are offering deals or throwing parties for Record Store Day.

