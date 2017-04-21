Cuba Gooding Sr.: Voice Of The Main Ingredient Dead At 72

April 21, 2017 11:24 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: "Everybody Plays the Fool", Cuba Gooding Jr, Cuba Gooding Sr, Main Ingredient

While police continue to investigate the Thursday death of singer Cuba Gooding Senior, we’ve learned about some important evidence.

The county coroner’s office tells ABC 7 Los Angeles that investigators found several bottles of alcohol and drug paraphernalia in Gooding’s car. It appears he died either of natural causes or a drug overdose — but coroners won’t draw conclusions until they receive the toxicology report.

The voice of The Main Ingredient‘s ’70s hits “Everybody Plays the Fool” and “Just Don’t Want to Be Lonely” — and father of the Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Junior — died Thursday at age 72.

