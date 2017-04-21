Ex Still Sends Gifts To Dog

By: Beau Daniels

A couple of that broke up still have a bond. High school sweethearts Rebecca and Frankie Hernandez got married while in college, they broke up two years later. Their dog is maintaining a special connection. Rebecca has the dog but Frankie still sends a birthday card to their dog Apollo every year.

My ex and I split up two years ago and he still sends our dog, Apollo, a birthday card and gift card to petco on his birthday.💙🐕 #NoBadBlood pic.twitter.com/awUplbnTzC — RebeccaAlyse🌺 (@BeckzLove) April 18, 2017

Daily Mail reports because of that puppy love, people on social media are trying to get them back together. Dogs don’t forget their owners, so maybe Rebecca and Frankie can return to this.

