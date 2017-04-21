Heavy Metal Yoga [VIDEO]

April 21, 2017 2:53 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Heavy Metal Yoga

By: Beau Daniels

Yoga has gone to the extremes from goat yoga, to beer yoga, now heavy metal yoga. I can’t comprehend how heavy metal can help people relax except maybe exhibiting anger can be a stress relief. Either way classes have begun with instructor Saskia Thode, “Metal Yoga starts off with a lot of growling, screaming, and hitting the floor with our fists to give people a chance to release some of the anger, stress and the darkness inside. I also encourage people to move; if they like a song and like the beat, why not move with it? Occasionally we will start a circle pit or such, and to close the class, we raise our voices to Satan with a dark and deep howl.”

The “about” section on the yoga page mentions a step into the dark side, “In Metal Yoga she takes spirituality and the worship of metal to a different level. Be prepared to completely tap into the dark side, to scream, beat, sweat, and do anything you need to do to unleash your inner beast. Listen to your favorite blasting metal tunes while letting your body burn with hellish heat. Move and breathe while listening to your favorite bands. Raise your metal horns (mantras), and offer your practice to the darkness.” Oddity Central

