10 Things People from Michigan Pronounce Wrong

April 24, 2017

By: Jon Corrigan 

If there’s one thing Michiganders don’t have time for – other than people from Ohio (joking, kind of) – it’s syllables.

The Michigan accent is a real thing. We may sound normal to each other, but if you travel outside the Midwest, people won’t hesitate to call you out.

A video produced by FOX 47 in Lansing explains the Mitten State’s accent, stating it’s a combination of:

1. Talking too fast
2. Slurring our words
3. Rarely pronouncing the ‘t’ in anything.

So, check out the video below about 10 things Michiganders pronounce wrong. (Or maybe we’re right and everyone else is wrong?)

.

