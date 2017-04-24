41st annual Buddy’s Slice for Life benefits Capuchin Soup Kitchen

Monday, April 24, 2017 is the 41st Annual Buddy’s Pizza “Slice for Life” to benefit for the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Visit any Buddy’s Pizza location anytime between 11 AM and 10 PM. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children (under 10) and entitle you to all the pizza and salad you care to eat. You will also receive a coupon for $3 off any 8 Square Pizza during a future visit to Buddy’s and have a chance to win one 8″ square pizza a month for an entire year. If your schedule doesn’t allow you to stay and dine in, carry-out tickets are $15 and include one 4-square 2-topping pizza or your choice of a medium Antipasto, Greek, or House salad.

For more information click HERE

