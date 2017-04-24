Is Harry Styles Playing Mick Jagger in Rolling Stones Bio-Pic?

April 24, 2017 10:45 AM By Bobby Mitchell
The rumors started last year. You probably heard them.

“Harry Styles from One Direction is playing Mick Jagger in a movie!”

And Harry’s hilarious, dead-on Jagger impression on Saturday Night Live in April made them resurface.

. .

Though there has not been a definitive answer so far, Harry was recently asked the question again on Graham Norton‘s talk show.

The segment involved responding only by use of facial expressions. Asked if he’d been booked to play Mick, Harry responded with “a cheeky smile” …and it looked incredibly similar to an expression he used while imitating Jagger on SNL.

Is that the answer?

