Watch Adam Levine Honor Christina Grimmie with ‘Hey Jude’ Performance

By Robyn Collins

Adam Levine was always close to Christina Grimmie, the pop singer who was killed last June during an autograph session.

So to honor her, he performed The Beatles classic “Hey Jude’ last night (April 25) on the TV show The Voice. Before he began the song, the Maroon 5 frontman said, “I miss her, it’s unfair that she’s not here and we’re gonna sing her a little song tonight, and I’m going to be singing every word to her in her honor.”

Levine performed the heartrending tune with Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero and Mark Isaiah. A posthumous Christina Grimmie EP called Side B was released last Friday (April 21). A posthumous album called, All Is Vanity, is scheduled for release on June 2 to coincide with National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Watch Levine’s the moving performance of ‘Hey Jude’ above.