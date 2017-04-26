Check Out Keith Richards NY Apartment…It’s For Sale

Keith Richards is still trying to sell his New York City apartment, but has had no luck.

Located on Fifth Avenue in Greenwich Village, the four-bedroom, four-bath, 2700-foot duplex has been on the market for for more than a year with no takers. Keith bought it three years ago for $10.5 million and is asking $12.23 million.

Other perks of the apartment, which sits on the 18th and 19th floors, are three terraces, a study and a steam shower, and neighbors include actresses Blythe Danner and Jessica Lange.

In addition to the New York apartment, Richards owns homes in Connecticut, England and Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos Islands.