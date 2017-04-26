Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2017

By: Jon Corrigan

Netflix announced everything that’s coming to the streaming service in May 2017, and let me tell you, it’s going to be a doozy of a month.

Notable additions: House of Cards (Season 5), Master of None (Season 2), Bloodline (Season 3), War Machine (2017), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Season 3), The Keepers (Season 1), Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016), Inglourious Basterds (2009), The Break-Up (2006), Southpaw (2015) Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003), Forrest Gump (1994),

Check everything out below:

May 1 –

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

May 2 –

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

May 5 –

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 6 –

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

May 7 –

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

May 8 –

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

May 9 –

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

May 10 –

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

May 11 –

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

May 12 –

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

May 15 –

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

May 16 –

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

May 18 –

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

May 19 –

BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 21 –

What’s With Wheat (2017)

May 22 –

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

May 23 –

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dig Two Graves (2014)

May 24 –

Southpaw (2015)

May 25 –

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

May 28 –

Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)

May 29 –

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

May 30 –

F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL