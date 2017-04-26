Rick Springfield, Smash Mouth, Spin Doctors to Headline Novi’s Stars & Stripes Festival

By: Jon Corrigan

The 11th annual Stars & Stripes Festival is headed to the Suburban Showplace in Novi this Fourth of July weekend.

Taking place June 29 to July 2, the event will feature three national headliners with 80’s heartthrob Rick Springfield and 90’s favorites Smash Mouth and Spin Doctors.

Artist schedule:

• June 29 –Fuel, Dishwalla and Marcy Playground

• June 30 – Rick Springfield

• July 1 – Smash Mouth and Spin Doctors

• July 2 – Fab Four and Beatlemania Live

Hours and admission prices:

• June 29 – 2:00 to 11:30 p.m. (Admission: FREE before 6:00 p.m. and $3 after 6:00 p.m.)

• June 30 – 2:00 to 11:30 p.m. (Admission: $3 before 6:00 p.m. and $5 after 6:00 p.m.)

• July 1 – Noon to 11:30 p.m. (Admission: $3 before 6:00 p.m. and $5 after 6:00 p.m.)

• July 2 – Noon to 11:00 p.m. (Admission: $3 all day)

Thurs., June 29 is Family Fun Day with half off wristbands for all carnival rides. For all other days, advance discount wristbands for $20 ($25 onsite) are available for purchase at www.starsandstripesfest.com. Closing out the festival on Sunday night will be a spectacular fireworks display, the only one in the city of Novi.

Veterans (with military I.D.) and children ages five and under admitted FREE. All concerts are included in the festival price of admission. VIP tickets with preferred pavilion seating are $25 and go on sale Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. through www.starsandstripesfest.com.

Stars & Stripes Festival takes place at its new location this year, Suburban Collection Showplace (46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi). For more information, visit www.starsandstripesfest.com or call 586-493-4344.