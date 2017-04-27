‘Miracle’ Star Michael Mantenuto Found Dead Near Seattle

April 27, 2017 12:00 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Michael Mantenuto, who portrayed Jack O’Callahan in Disney’s 2004 film Miracle, was found dead Monday in Washington, TMZ reports. He was 35.

The actor’s body was discovered by authorities in Des Moines, Wash., roughly 20 miles south of Seattle. The cause of death is unknown at this point.

Mantenuto, a former University of Maine hockey player, is best-known for his role in Disney’s recreation of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, acting in only two other films.

He went on to enlist in the army and later joined the Special Forces. His death was announced by his commander Col. Guillaume Beaurpere.

.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Rick Springfield to Headline Novi's Stars & Stripes Festival this SummerSmash Mouth and Spin Doctors will also perform this Fourth of July weekend.
Paul McCartney to Play Detroit’s Little Caesar’s ArenaPaul McCartney is coming back to Detroit

Listen Live