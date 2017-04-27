Paul McCartney at Little Caesars Arena: Presale Ticket Information

By: Jon Corrigan

Paul McCartney is coming back to Detroit, playing Sunday, Oct. 1 at Little Caesar’s Arena.

Tickets officially go on sale next Monday, May 1st. Prices start at $59.50. Buy them at OlympiaEntertainment.com, The Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices and at Ticketmaster.com.

The show’s ticket presale will run from Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m. through Sunday, April 30, at 10 p.m.

• Presale offer code: RADIO

• Presale ticket link: http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/08005295A7FF98AD