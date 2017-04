By: Jon CorriganÂ

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Michigan for the first time Thursday and did some urban exploring in Metro Detroit.

Zuckerberg first visited with workers at the Ford Rouge Plant in Dearborn, chronicling his experience in a long note posted to Facebook.

Zuckerberg was then spotted by Detroit public radio station WDET 101.9FM grabbing a bite to eat at Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria and Brewery in Detroit’s Midtown.

Look who stopped by today! Thanks @limmyko for sharing this fantastic photo. A big shout out to Mark Zuckerberg for spending part of your day with us and hangin' in Detroit! #Detroit #MarkZuckerberg #Instagram #JPLovers A post shared by Jolly Pumpkin Detroit (@jollypumpkindetroit) on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

