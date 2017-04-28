The Detroit Music Awards Return to The Fillmore this May

By: Steve Kostan

The Detroit Music Awards are just around the corner. For the 26th time we get together to celebrate the Detroit Music scene. The seed of the DMA’s was planted when a group of us got together, mostly at Stuart Franke’s house, to plan the Rob Tyner memorial concert at the State. It was a rock savvy group, with people coming from various branches of the music biz which finally enabled the concept to be taken beyond talk. Usually late night talk. That was over 25 years ago and the core of those people have done a great job of remembering Detroit music of the past and embracing Detroit music of today. Plus it’s a fun night to just hang and mingle. If you went through your local rock club phase at all, you’re likely to run into many old friends and that alone is worth the price of admission these days. Tickets start at 20 bucks. The Detroit Music Awards are Friday MAY 5th at the Fillmore. See you there