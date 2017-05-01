Gym Offers Nap Classes [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

A gym has started a new routine called, Napercise. Designer of the class Kathryn Pinkham explains, “Sleep is more important than people realize. We tend to focus on the short-term effects such as being tired or lacking concentration, but it is also essential for our long-term physical and mental well being too. In addition to a lack of sleep bringing with it a higher risk of developing anxiety or depression, when we are sleep deprived we lack the energy to exercise regularly, and also the mental clarity to make good decisions about the food we eat, which could negatively impact our physical health in the long-run.”

Possible the best gym class ever invented. Introducing… Napercise https://t.co/ftzD4WGCNm pic.twitter.com/3Jk9g7nphC — Shevolution (@shevolutionuk) May 1, 2017

The Napercise classes start with stretching for 15 minutes and then comes the sleep to finish off the hour. With the mentioned importance of taking a nap to help a person focus, I wounder if naps should be allowed in the workplace. That will be discussed on my show this afternoon between 3 and 7p. Oddity Central has more about Napercise.

