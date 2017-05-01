Happiest Year Of Your Life

By: Beau Daniels

Daily Mail offers interesting research info on when a person is happiest. It includes the average age when a person felt the happiest which is 41, but also the things that give a person the most joy during the week.

Recognized to give a person a good feeling during the week include simple cuddling. “In today’s digital generation, there is a tendency to spend less real-time together, however it’s vital we don’t forget the importance of this, laughing and relaxing with those we love releases ‘happy hormones’ that significantly boost our general wellbeing.” Other weekly happy moments include walking the dog, and having a barbecue with friends. It’s all about spending time with who you love, hopefully you like your co-workers. See more moments here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter