Janet Jackson is Counting Down to… Something

May 1, 2017 12:08 PM

By Hayden Wright

Janet Jackson’s 2017 has been marked by highs and lows: This year, she welcomed her first baby with Wissam Al Mana shortly before announcing their impending divorce.

Now, the “Control” singer may have big professional news on the horizon. Her official website has posted a countdown clock, though what happens when the clock strikes zero is a mystery. A video? New music? A make-up tour? The world will know soon enough.

At press time, the clock reads 13 hours, 22 minutes and 6 seconds, which means the big news will be revealed at 9 p.m. ET.

Janet’s last album Unbreakable was released in the fall of 2015, and her most recent single “Dammn Baby” dropped around the time of her pregnancy news. If the president of Rhythm Nation is ready to start a new musical chapter, we may find out tonight.

