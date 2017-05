By: Jon Corrigan

Jimmy John’s sandwich shops will offer $1 sandwiches for its annual “Customer Appreciation Day” on Tuesday, May 2.

From 4-8 p.m. tomorrow, at participating locations, customers can get their No. 1 – No. 6 subs, plus the JJBLT for $1 each plus sales tax.

This promotion allots one sandwich per customer and is good for in-store purchases only. So, if you opt for freaky-fast delivery, you’ll pay regular price.

Coming to a participating Jimmy John’s near you May 2nd, 2017 from 4pm-8pm pic.twitter.com/H5458gdvYb — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) May 1, 2017

.