Michael McDonald to Release First Album in Nearly 10 Years

May 1, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Michael McDonald

By Abby Hassler

Five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald will release his first new album in nearly a decade on Sept. 15. Wide Open features guest collaborations with Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Marcus Miller and Branford Marsalis.

McDonald will celebrate the release of Wide Open with an extensive summer and fall tour, including a headlining performance at Carnegie Hall October 19. Check out his full tour itinerary below.

6/10 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
6/12 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
6/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
6/16 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino
6/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Ctr for the Performing Arts
6/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
6/20 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Center
6/23 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass—June Experience
6/25 – Denver, CO @ Hudson Gardens & Event Center
6/27 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
6/28 – Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts
6/30 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Festival
7/1 – Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus
7/2 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
7/7 – Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
7/8 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Hotel & Casino
7/9 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
7/12 – Dayton, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
7/14 – Mequon, WI @ Gathering on the Green
8/6 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair & Event Center
8/8 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
8/10 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
8/11 – Spokane, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
8/12 – Goldendale, WA @ Maryhill Winery Amphitheater
8/15 – Livermore, CA @ Wente Vineyards
8/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
8/18 – Reno, NV @ Carson Valley Inn Casino—TJ’s Corrall
8/19 – West Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall
8/20 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Festival
9/15 – Del Mar, CA @ Kaaboo
10/13 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
10/15 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
10/19 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall
10/21 – Clearwater, FL @ Clearwater Jazz Holiday at Coachman Park
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
10/24 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
10/28 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
11/3 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
11/4 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
11/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

