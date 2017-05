Help strike out breast cancer and join WOMC’s Stacey DuFord for the 6th Annual “Pink Out the Park” on Wednesday, May 17th, when the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles!

Pre-game ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m., game starts at 7:10 p.m. Wear pink to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor loved ones and raise awareness of breast health.

Special Pink out the Park sale items will support breast cancer research at Karmanos Cancer Institute.

Visit for www.tigers.com/pinkout more information.