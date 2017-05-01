Win Ice Cream For A Year from Hudsonville Ice Cream

Hudsonville Ice Cream is looking for submissions for their “Flavor of Detroit” contest to name their next Michigan-inspired flavor of ice cream.

To enter your idea to go facebook.com/HudsonvilleIceCream and look for the official contest form. They’re looking for flavor combinations and names that “best capture the spirit of Detroit.”

If you’re looking for some inspiration to get your creative juices flowing, Bobby Mitchell has already compiled a list of names/flavors he’d like to see produced.

Strawberry Gordie with Caramel Renaissance Center

Martha Freeze and the Vandellas

Joe Louis Fist Food

Henry Ford’s Model Cheesecake

Brownies a la Motown

Woodward Dreamsicle

Kid Rocky Road

Four Tops with Nuts

Gladys Knight and the Pints

Chocolate Temptations

and Bobby’s favorite: Banana Splitsville USA

The contest runs through May 26. The winner, announced in June, gets $500 and a year supply of ice cream.