Win Ice Cream For A Year from Hudsonville Ice Cream

May 1, 2017 8:35 AM By Bobby Mitchell
Detroit, Flavors of Detroit, Hudsonville Ice Cream, ice cream contest

Hudsonville Ice Cream is looking for submissions for their “Flavor of Detroit” contest to name their next Michigan-inspired flavor of ice cream.

To enter your idea to go facebook.com/HudsonvilleIceCream and look for the official contest form. They’re looking for flavor combinations and names that “best capture the spirit of Detroit.”

If you’re looking for some inspiration to get your creative juices flowing, Bobby Mitchell has already compiled a list of names/flavors he’d like to see produced.

  • Strawberry Gordie with Caramel Renaissance Center
  • Martha Freeze and the Vandellas
  •  Joe Louis Fist Food
  • Henry Ford’s Model Cheesecake
  •  Brownies a la Motown
  •  Woodward Dreamsicle
  •  Kid Rocky Road
  •  Four Tops with Nuts
  •  Gladys Knight and the Pints
  • Chocolate Temptations
  •  and Bobby’s favorite:  Banana Splitsville USA

The contest runs through May 26. The winner, announced in June, gets $500 and a year supply of ice cream.

 

Listen Live