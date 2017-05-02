Janet Jackson to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Fall

May 2, 2017 11:26 AM By Jon Corrigan

Janet Jackson has joined the growing list of artists scheduled to ring in Little Caesars Arena with performances this fall.

Jackson announced late Monday she’ll perform at Detroit’s newest arena on Sunday, Oct. 29. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 5.

This concert announcement comes after Jackson postponed her 2016 tour, which included a Feb. 2016 date at the Palace of Auburn Hills, citing plans to start a family with her husband, Al Mana. While her and Mana are now separated, the two welcomed a son, Eissa, in January 2017.

Other notable performances on Little Caesars Arena’s growing concert calendar: Kid Rock (Sept. 12, 13, 15, 16, 19 and 20), Ed Sheeran (Sept. 27), Paul McCartney (Oct. 1), Fall Out Boy (Oct. 24), Lady Gaga (Nov. 7) and Andrea Bocelli (Dec. 3).

