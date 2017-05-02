Jeans That Look Muddy Cost Over $400

May 2, 2017 2:47 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Jeans

Prices for jeans can be uncomprehendingly high. Nordstrom has come out with jeans called Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans that look like they are caked in mud and sell for over $400. “The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans aren’t pants. They’re not even fashion. They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic – not iconic.”

For another $425 you can buy a jacket to match. Since these jeans are basically for those who don’t actually get muddy but want to appear that they do, I think they should call these poser jeans. Oddity Central

