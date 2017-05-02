Sammy Hagar & The Circle Headed To DTE In The Fall

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have just announced 13 new dates with Collective Soul throughout September. Ultimate Classic Rock reported that Hagar’s son Andrew Hagar will serve as special guest on the newly announced shows. The Circle consists of Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson. The group plays songs from all eras of its members’ lives, including tracks from Van Halen and Led Zeppelin. The band’s current dates run from early-June through early-July and kick off on June 2nd at Thackerville, Oklahoma’s WinStar Global Event Center.

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony haven’t toured with Van Halen since 2004, yet have stuck together through the years as friends and bandmates. Unlike the Van Halen brothers, Hagar is nothing but thrilled and proud to take the stage with Anthony any chance he gets: “He’s kinda been chopped up over the years, y’know, so now we took all those pieces that have been chopped up from different tours and put ’em all together, and he does this awesome bass solo. And then we bust into about 10 to 12 Van Halen songs. For the hard-cores that gotta have it, we’re gonna give you the ‘Other Half’s’ version, which is basically closer to the record than (laughs) what the last Van Halen tour (in ’04) was, unfortunately.”