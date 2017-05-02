Sammy Hagar & The Circle Headed To DTE In The Fall

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have just announced 13 new dates with Collective Soul throughout September. Ultimate Classic Rock reported that Hagar’s son Andrew Hagar will serve as special guest on the newly announced shows. The Circle consists of Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson. The group plays songs from all eras of its members’ lives, including tracks from Van Halen and Led Zeppelin. The band’s current dates run from early-June through early-July and kick off on June 2nd at Thackerville, Oklahoma’s WinStar Global Event Center.
Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony haven’t toured with Van Halen since 2004, yet have stuck together through the years as friends and bandmates. Unlike the Van Halen brothers, Hagar is nothing but thrilled and proud to take the stage with Anthony any chance he gets: “He’s kinda been chopped up over the years, y’know, so now we took all those pieces that have been chopped up from different tours and put ’em all together, and he does this awesome bass solo. And then we bust into about 10 to 12 Van Halen songs. For the hard-cores that gotta have it, we’re gonna give you the ‘Other Half’s’ version, which is basically closer to the record than (laughs) what the last Van Halen tour (in ’04) was, unfortunately.”
- UPDATED: Sammy Hagar And The Circle tour dates (subject to change):
June 2 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar Global Event Center
June 3 – Kansas City, KS – Rockfest at Kansas Speedway
June 5 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center At The Heights
June 7 – Tulsa, OK – Paradise Cove at Margaritaville
June 9 – Newkirk, OK – First Council Casino
June 10 – Quapaw, OK – Downstream Casino Resort
June 19 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival At Ravinia Park
June 21, 22 – Niagara Falls, ON – Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort
June 24 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
June 29 – Tulalip, WA – Tulalip Amphitheatre
July 2 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys
September 10 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
September 12 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 14 – Irving, TX – Irving Music Factory
September 15 – Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Centre
September 17 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park
September 19 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater
September 20 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
September 22 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino
September 23 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts
September 27 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
September 28 – Clarkson, MI – DTE Energy Theatre
September 30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre