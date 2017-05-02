Sammy Hagar & The Circle Headed To DTE In The Fall

May 2, 2017 11:26 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Jason Bonham, Michael Anthony, Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have just announced 13 new dates with Collective Soul throughout September. Ultimate Classic Rock reported that Hagar’s son Andrew Hagar will serve as special guest on the newly announced shows. The Circle consists of Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson. The group plays songs from all eras of its members’ lives, including tracks from Van Halen and Led Zeppelin. The band’s current dates run from early-June through early-July and kick off on June 2nd at Thackerville, Oklahoma’s WinStar Global Event Center.

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony haven’t toured with Van Halen since 2004, yet have stuck together through the years as friends and bandmates. Unlike the Van Halen brothers, Hagar is nothing but thrilled and proud to take the stage with Anthony any chance he gets: “He’s kinda been chopped up over the years, y’know, so now we took all those pieces that have been chopped up from different tours and put ’em all together, and he does this awesome bass solo. And then we bust into about 10 to 12 Van Halen songs. For the hard-cores that gotta have it, we’re gonna give you the ‘Other Half’s’ version, which is basically closer to the record than (laughs) what the last Van Halen tour (in ’04) was, unfortunately.”

  • UPDATED: Sammy Hagar And The Circle tour dates (subject to change):
    June 2 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar Global Event Center
    June 3 – Kansas City, KS – Rockfest at Kansas Speedway
    June 5 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center At The Heights
    June 7 – Tulsa, OK – Paradise Cove at Margaritaville
    June 9 – Newkirk, OK – First Council Casino
    June 10 – Quapaw, OK – Downstream Casino Resort
    June 19 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival At Ravinia Park
    June 21, 22 – Niagara Falls, ON – Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort
    June 24 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
    June 29 – Tulalip, WA – Tulalip Amphitheatre
    July 2 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys
    September 10 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
    September 12 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    September 14 – Irving, TX – Irving Music Factory
    September 15 – Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Centre
    September 17 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park
    September 19 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater
    September 20 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    September 22 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino
    September 23 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts
    September 27 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
    September 28 – Clarkson, MI – DTE Energy Theatre
    September 30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Rick Springfield to Headline Novi's Stars & Stripes Festival this SummerSmash Mouth and Spin Doctors will also perform this Fourth of July weekend.
Paul McCartney to Play Detroit’s Little Caesar’s ArenaPaul McCartney is coming back to Detroit

Listen Live