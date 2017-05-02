Why Alicia Keys Stopped Wearing Makeup

May 2, 2017 5:18 PM By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

Don’t get me wrong, I love how makeup can make a woman look glamorous, but I adore ladies when they choose not to wear it. Alicia Keys is one of those. Because many thought she had a tomboy look, she felt the need to start wearing makeup as her career was blowing-up, “I remember when I first started to be in the public eye. Oh my gawd! Everyone had something to say,’She’s so hard, she acts like a boy, she must be gay, she should be more feminine!’ But the truth is, I was just from New York, and everyone I knew acted like that.”

Keys did not like the pressure some women felt to wear makeup, “One of the many things I was tired of was the constant judgment of women. The constant stereotyping through every medium that makes us feel like being a normal size is not normal, and heaven forbid if you’re plus-size. Or the constant message that being sexy means being naked. All of it is so frustrating and so freakin’ impossible.”

Then she realized she was not being herself until she did a photo shoot with no makeup, “I swear it is the strongest, most empowered, most free, and most honestly beautiful that I have ever felt. I felt powerful because my initial intentions realized themselves. My desire to listen to myself, to tear down the walls I built over all those years, to be full of purpose, and to be myself! The universe was listening to those things I’d promised myself, or maybe I was just finally listening to the universe, but however it goes, that’s how this whole #nomakeup thing began.” It gets deeper here.

