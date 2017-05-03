‘Biggest Loser’ Contestants Address Regaining Weight in New Series

By: Jon Corrigan

For years, we’ve seen contestants on The Biggest Loser have successfully shed hundreds of pounds through intense diet and exercise; but what happened when they return to their normal lives?

A new series created by J.D. Roth, titled The Big Fat Truth, aims to figure out how six former The Biggest Loser contestants, who collectively lost over 630 lbs., regained all the weight after going home.

“They started the biggest loser unfit, unhealthy and unhappy. Then, they finished The Biggest Loser hopeful, skinny, fit, and ready to take on the world. But somewhere along the way, their old habits crept back in. And unfortunately, so did the pounds,” Roth says in the clip.

The show premieres June 13 on Z Living network.