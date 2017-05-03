‘Cruise to the Edge’ is One of 2018’s Most Intriguing Concert Events

May 3, 2017 12:02 PM

By: Steve Kostan

Since we’ve been talking about great getaways with our Password to Paradise on WOMC, I thought I’d tell you about this event that’s shaping up for next season just for fun. It’s called the “Cruise To The Edge” and is a Prog-rockers dream. The lineup includes YES, CARL PALMER’s ELP Legacy, guitar guys like Steve Hackett, Tull’s Martin Barre, Adrian Belew’s power trio and others. This sounds like a great musical lineup for that style, and insures a slightly less rowdy crowd than say a Kid Rock, ZZ Top, Foghat, Peter Wolf cruise. I just made up THAT lineup but if they ever put it together, let me know! Shoot there may be actual CHESS playing by some of the Prog-Rock cruisers. “Cruise To The Edge” leaves Tampa for Belize City, and Costa Mayo Mexico. It’s 5 nights and it’s a good date too. Not storm season. Feb.3rd. I’ve armed you with information now…step away from the chessboard. It’s called Sunshine, look into it.

