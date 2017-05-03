Groom Paid 200 People To Be Fake Friends At Wedding

May 3, 2017 4:05 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Fake friends

By: Beau Daniels

Here’s another getting paid to be a fake friend story. There wasa wedding of a couple that had been together 3 years. The groom had almost no friends currently and from his past. So the groom not wanting his wife to know that paid 200 people recruited thru social media and paid them $12 to attend the reception as his friend.

The wife noticed conversations were weird with the grooms guests thinking some crashed the party and called the police. The brides family became convinced that the groom was fake and married for the wrong reasons, “He was nice to me, always paying the bills and tending to my needs, But now that I think of it, we had no common friends and the parents I met were probably also hired.” He was arrested for another issue, see why here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Rick Springfield to Headline Novi's Stars & Stripes Festival this SummerSmash Mouth and Spin Doctors will also perform this Fourth of July weekend.

Listen Live