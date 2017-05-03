Groom Paid 200 People To Be Fake Friends At Wedding

By: Beau Daniels

Here’s another getting paid to be a fake friend story. There wasa wedding of a couple that had been together 3 years. The groom had almost no friends currently and from his past. So the groom not wanting his wife to know that paid 200 people recruited thru social media and paid them $12 to attend the reception as his friend.

The wife noticed conversations were weird with the grooms guests thinking some crashed the party and called the police. The brides family became convinced that the groom was fake and married for the wrong reasons, “He was nice to me, always paying the bills and tending to my needs, But now that I think of it, we had no common friends and the parents I met were probably also hired.” He was arrested for another issue, see why here.

