Joe Walsh Mocks Jimmy Kimmel’s Son’s Heart Surgery in Viral Tweet

By: Jon Corrigan

After Jimmy Kimmel revealed Monday in an emotional monologue that his newborn son, Billy, underwent emergency open-heart surgery last week, the late-night host received an out pour of support online.

However, not everyone was empathetic towards Kimmel.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.), now a syndicated radio host, tweeted his reaction Tuesday, saying: “Sorry Jimmy Kimmel: your sad story doesn’t obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else’s health care.”

Walsh was referencing Kimmel making a case for former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

“We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, but until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all,” Kimmel said during Monday’s show. “Before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease, like my son was, there’s a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition.”

Watch Kimmel’s monologue below:

