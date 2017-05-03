Join WOMC on Facebook Live for Chihuahua Fest on Cinco de Mayo!

May 3, 2017 8:56 AM

Join 104.3 WOMC and celebrate Cinco de Mayo this Friday morning with Bobby & Stacey! Watch our first ever Chihuahua Fest on Facebook Live!

We’ve invited a bunch of super cute Chihuahuas (including Bobby’s!) to participate in our Chi-Chi Bowl and Races. We even have a few adoptable pets from Mid West Small Breed Rescue that we hope to find forever homes for!

Thanks to Premiere Pet Supply for supplying prizes for our pups! The fun starts about 8:30am Friday morning on Facebook Live!

Keep listening for more details on 104.3 WOMC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Rick Springfield to Headline Novi's Stars & Stripes Festival this SummerSmash Mouth and Spin Doctors will also perform this Fourth of July weekend.
Paul McCartney to Play Detroit’s Little Caesar’s ArenaPaul McCartney is coming back to Detroit

Listen Live