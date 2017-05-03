Lake Michigan in Final Stages of Acquiring this Floating Water Park

May 3, 2017 1:07 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Plans for a floating water park are being finalized for a Lake Michigan beach, The Northwest Indiana Times reports.

Germany-based company Wibit plans to begin construction at Whiting Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana this summer (

The inflatable sports park will reportedly include, “slides, tunnels, trampolines, towers, cliffs, half pipes and other play features for all ages, from toddlers through adults.”

Wibit has installed similar inflatable parks in Europe, South America, Northern Africa, Cuba, Florida and along the Gulf Coast.

