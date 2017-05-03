Report: Led Zeppelin Eyeing “Desert Trip” Reunion

Is Led Zeppelin about to reunite for the 2017 “Desert Trip” shows? According to FeelNumb.com, several industry sources have told the site that Robert Plant — presumably the lone holdout over the past decade — has agreed to team up for the still-unannounced festival and front the band. It was widely reported that Zep turned down a whopping $14 million to play last year’s two weekend event, which featured the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, the Who, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, and Neil Young. Fanning the flames is the fact that Plant’s official website features a blackened page with only the white words: “Any time now. . .”
Led Zeppelin’s December 10th, 2007 reunion at London’s O2 Arena during the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert was chronicled on the band’s 2012 Celebration Day CD and DVD. The set, which featured Jason Bonham subbing for his late father John Bonham on drums, marked Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones‘ first full-scale concert together since John Bonham’s 1980 death.
- Robert Plant shed light on how the 2007 reunion only spurred on more desire for Zeppelin to become an ongoing matter: “In a way, obviously, it’s pressure again, but it’s a different kind of pressure. The last lot of pressure was, like, having the physicality and the mental capacity to be what we were many, many years ago and actually have conviction and be on it. And people can take it or leave it — but it was great, it was really good. And then you drift off and you get surrounded by this stifling industry that is: ‘why don’t you. . .’ ‘have you thought about. . . ba, ba, ba.’ But when we spend time on our own, bit by bit, we become friends again.”
- Jason Bonham, who lost his father when he was only 14-years- old, felt as though his whole life had been building up to drumming for Zeppelin on December 10th, 2007 in London: “But for me, as I said, it was a huge, huge honor to play. And all I was concentrating on the night, ’cause I knew there was that many people there — I was just concentrating who was on the stage. I just wanted to impress my mates here, my dad’s friends.”