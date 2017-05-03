Report: Led Zeppelin Eyeing “Desert Trip” Reunion

Is Led Zeppelin about to reunite for the 2017 “Desert Trip” shows? According to FeelNumb.com, several industry sources have told the site that Robert Plant — presumably the lone holdout over the past decade — has agreed to team up for the still-unannounced festival and front the band. It was widely reported that Zep turned down a whopping $14 million to play last year’s two weekend event, which featured the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, the Who, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, and Neil Young. Fanning the flames is the fact that Plant’s official website features a blackened page with only the white words: “Any time now. . .”

Led Zeppelin’s December 10th, 2007 reunion at London’s O2 Arena during the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert was chronicled on the band’s 2012 Celebration Day CD and DVD. The set, which featured Jason Bonham subbing for his late father John Bonham on drums, marked Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones‘ first full-scale concert together since John Bonham’s 1980 death.