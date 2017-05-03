Ypsilanti Cottage Inn Pizza to Offer $1.99 Large Pizzas for Customer Appreciation Day

By: Jon Corrigan

What a week. First, Jimmy John’s celebrated its customer appreciation day with $1, and now Cottage Inn Pizza is offering $1.99 large cheese and pepperoni pizzas.

Well, there is a slight catch. The Cottage Inn deal is only good at their recently reopened Ypsilanti location on 2407 Washtenaw Ave. However, it appears there’s no limit to how many pizzas you can order, so depending where you live, it’s worth the drive.

The promotional offer, meant as a gesture to the local community, runs Friday, May 5 (a.k.a. Cinco de Mayo) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the release, there will be plenty of games and fun for customers who stop by, including cornhole (bags), face painting, “nino knockou,” a coloring contest and music. Fifty-percent of all sales during the event will be donated to St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital.