Cinco de Mayo Deals: Where to Get $.59 Tacos & $5 Margaritas

May 4, 2017 12:18 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

There are plenty of Cinco de Mayo deals around Metro Detroit (and the U.S.) on Friday, May 5.

The annual holiday, which commemorates the Battle of Puebla in Mexico, conjures up can’t-beat specials on tacos, burritos, margaritas and more at a number of national and local chains.

Cottage Inn Pizza: A recently reopened Cottage Inn location in Ypsilanti (2407 Washtenaw Ave) is offering $1.99 large cheese and pepperoni pizzas from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Del Taco: Locations in Dearborn Heights, Livonia, Roseville, Clawson and Warren will have $.59 cent value tacos and $1 Del Tacos from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Chili’s: The restaurant is offering customers their own Cinco de Mayo cup that they can fill up with any beer or margarita for $5 on May 5.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Cinco de Moe’s may land you a free T-shirt, as the first 100 customers in line will get one. Some locations will have $5 burritos.

On the Border: $5 margaritas on May 5.

TGI Fridays: One of the best Cinco de Mayo deal is in the form of Casamigos Strawberry ‘Ritas, Suaza ‘Ritas and more.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Rick Springfield to Headline Novi's Stars & Stripes Festival this SummerSmash Mouth and Spin Doctors will also perform this Fourth of July weekend.

Listen Live